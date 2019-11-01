Stone and Deeble explained at the IDA screening that they hope the film appeals to viewers' emotions and has an effect on people who might not know much about the threats elephants are under. Stone said that they want to show people that elephants are “just like us ... But then at the same time to really make a difference where there is a crisis in the real world with these elephants. We won’t have them on our planet if we don’t do something about protecting them.”