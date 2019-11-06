Warning: There are major spoilers for The End Of The Fucking World season 2 ahead.
After much anticipation, our favorite dark, British comedy, The End Of The Fucking World is back for season 2. So much went down in the first season leaving us wondering if some of our favorite TEOTFW cast members are even in season 2. I mean, where do you go after the two protagonists of the show are left on a rural beach in England surrounded by an armed SWAT team? We’ve been waiting nearly two years to have our questions answered and now it's finally time to find out.
After much anticipation, our favorite dark, British comedy, The End Of The Fucking World is back for season 2. So much went down in the first season leaving us wondering if some of our favorite TEOTFW cast members are even in season 2. I mean, where do you go after the two protagonists of the show are left on a rural beach in England surrounded by an armed SWAT team? We’ve been waiting nearly two years to have our questions answered and now it's finally time to find out.
The cast of the series is fairly small, so pretty much anything from this point on is a spoiler. (You've been warned.) Most of the first season centers around Alyssa (Jessica Barden) and James (Alex Lawther) going from teen runaways to murderers evading police all while on a journey to find Alyssa’s dad. They feel as though they are all alone in the world, which is reflected in the cast.
This season, they are joined by some new characters such as Bonnie (Naomi Ackie) who has a complicated and mysterious connection to Alyssa.
Click through to get to know the new and returning cast of The End Of The Fucking World.