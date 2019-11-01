Your November Horoscope, Revealed



We’re ready to start thinking outside of the box when it comes to material matters on November 1, when love and beauty ruler Venus enters adventurous Sagittarius. It could be a challenge to deal with authority figures on November 5, as fiery Mars squares against transformative Pluto. This transit will stir up our ambitions, so be ready to face potential opposition before you move forward. Nurture your sensitive side on November 8 when practical Saturn sextiles intuitive Neptune. This is a beautiful day to invest in inner growth, and take a break from social media.

Bring a goal to completion on November 12, when The Moon waxes full in hardworking Taurus. This is a great opportunity to look back at your accomplishments, and be thankful for what you’ve created. We’re ready to reconnect starting November 20 when communication ruler Mercury moves direct in Scorpio. The messenger planet is still in his second shadow phase until December 7 — allow yourself to be patient during this period. We’re blessed with a positive new attitude starting November 22, when the Sun moves into adventurous Sagittarius. Challenge yourself to learn new skills and explore new places during this happy transit. Hot-headed Mars opposes chaotic Uranus on November 24 causing us to lash out easily. Watch how you react to others during this explosive transit. Don’t leave things to chance on November 26. A New Moon in Sagittarius arrives at 10:05 a.m. EST, inspiring us to take on habits that’ll help us succeed.

Feel like you’ve been given a reality check? Look back at how you’ve chosen to align yourself when Neptune, the planet of illusions and dreams, moves direct on November 27. Reach into your imagination again as Neptune moves forward.

