At the end of the Shameless season 9 finale Emmy Rossum’s Fiona Gallagher cut her losses and left in search of warmer weather. With all of her siblings pretty much grown and her sudden influx of cash, she actually heeded the advice of her younger brother Ian (Cameron Monaghan) who told her to “go as far away as you can and don’t ever look back.” The finale was an emotional end to our frequently rocky, occasionally rewarding journey with the oldest Gallagher sister. But is it really over? Could Emmy Rossum make a Shameless season 10 cameo?
Rossum, who played the eldest of six children living in poverty on the South Side of Chicago since the show began in 2011, told Shape in a profile early this year that she knows if she wants to, she can return to Shameless.
"I made 110 episodes playing the character of Fiona, and it's been an incredible journey," she told the magazine. "I've learned a lot about myself as a person and as an actor. I want to leave the show while I still love it, and I know the door is open to come back if that feels right.” So... does season 10 feel right?
Much like her co-star Monaghan, who said he was leaving the series in season 9 and sent his character Ian AWOL only to return for season 10, Rossum reiterated that said she’s not opposed to giving Fiona the same treatment later down the line.
“I would never close my door on the family,” she told Entertainment Weekly in March. “Like I said in what I wrote and what I said to them repeatedly, they should just think of me being down the block. I’m just in New York. It’s not like I’ll never be in L.A. or Chicago [where they film the series] ever again, so I’m not that far away.”
Her co-star William H. Macy who plays deadbeat, drug addicted Gallagher patriarch Frank Gallagher, has a theory that Fiona will return. Or at the very least he has hope that she will. Macy told Variety, “I think Emmy will come back and make a guest appearance before this thing sets sail. She better, otherwise I’m gonna grab her by the ear and bring her back.”
Further fueling the fire that Fiona could return, is the trailer for season 10:
It starts with a shot of an iPhone ringing in the Gallagher house; the caller I.D. reads “Fiona.” It doesn't appear that anyone's picking up just yet, but, hey, it's a start.
