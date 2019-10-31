Heidi Klum’s 2019 Halloween Costume Is Here

After weeks of waiting, Heidi Klum has officially unveiled her 2019 Halloween costume, and it may be one of the strangest, coolest concepts outfits the supermodel has worn yet.
Klum is notorious for going all-out with her Halloween outfit and throwing a big party to show off her look. Some years, she takes inspiration from pop culture icons, like Jessica Rabbit, or, most recently, Princess Fiona from the Shrek franchise. Other times, the star will go more conceptual with her look, such as the year she went as an elderly woman in 2013 or the time she went as a skinned corpse in 2011. (Eep.)
Advertisement
This year marks Klum’s 20th annual Halloween party, and she channeled her corpse-like outfit for a new look that’s almost as creepy. On Thursday, she debuted a Halloween costume that looks part alien, part zombie, part Frankenstein’s monster. With an exposed skull, nuts and bolts on her legs, and visible muscles, it’s unclear what specifically Klum is going for, but it’s definitely epic.
Klum told People that her costume took a full 10 hours to put together, and she did much of it in front of a live audience Thursday at an Amazon Prime bookstore in New York City. Her new husband, Tom Kaulitz, who went as the Shrek to her Fiona last year, is also getting in on the action and will join her for a couples’ costume. Hmm...could he be the Frankenstein to Klum’s monster?
“His is gonna be easier [than mine this year] because last year I felt so bad for him,” she told People. “He had never done this before, and it was harder for him than for me because he had the big belly and the face. I’m used to it, but he was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna die! It’s so hot!’”
For Paris Hilton’s Halloween party last week, the couple went as sparkly “fireworks” — which definitely required less of a time commitment. For the 20th anniversary of Klum’s Halloween spectacular though, no costume is too extra.
Advertisement