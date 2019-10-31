Shay Mitchell Defends Herself Against Mommy-Shamers

Former Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell hit back at mommy shamers who accused her of partying with Drake days after giving birth to her first child.
On October 20, Mitchell revealed on Instagram that she had given birth to a daughter with boyfriend Matte Babel, though she did not share whether her child was born on the day she shared her first photo. Drake’s birthday party, which also had Adele, Kylie Jenner, and more stars in attendance, took place in Hollywood on October 24.
Upon seeing that Mitchell had attended Drake’s party, some fans accused her of stepping out on her newborn too soon. In an Instagram video posted Wednesday, the actress scrolled through her comments and clapped back at critics. One user wrote: "Wait. So you literally just had her and you’re more worried about clubbing with Drake? Wooow,” according to Entertainment Tonight.
Advertisement
"Apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party," she said, per E! News. "It wasn't three days and I left her with [my dog] Angel, so.”
Mitchell made a similar joke on Twitter Thursday.
“Yeah EXACTLY — I left her with Angel and put water out for both of them :),” she responded to a Twitter user who reminded fans that Mitchell likely left her child in “capable hands.”
yeah EXACTLY - I left her with Angel and put water out for both of them :) https://t.co/mSyI1Xzffm— Shay Mitchell (@shaymitch) October 30, 2019
Mitchell’s pregnancy journey was documented on her YouTube series Almost Ready. One big moment highlighted in the series was Mitchell and Babel’s sex reveal, which involved two Power Rangers fighting in a pool. The reveal was so dramatic, one of the performers almost got seriously hurt.
“Luckily it didn’t end up being a catastrophe, though it certainly looked like it could be headed that way at one point! My assistant came up with that idea, and I just thought ‘This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.’ I was looking at other [sex reveal videos] and I had never seen anyone do something like that,” Mitchell explained of the sex reveal in an interview with Refinery29.
Mitchell will always find the humor in motherhood — and, apparently, mommy-shamers.
Refinery29 reached out to Mitchell for comment.
Advertisement