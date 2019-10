As the impeachment process rolls along , the Trump 2020 reelection campaign is promoting a "Stop the Witch-Hunt!" poster parodying the movie just in time for Halloween, portraying Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, and Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler as the "Hoaxus Pocus" witches peering over a crystal ball showing Trump himself as a kind of "Super Man" flying into the sky and holding an American flag. The campaign is apparently offering this monstrosity printed on a T-shirt, as well as on a "fine-art, limited-edition" poster.