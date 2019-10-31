In extra-ghoulish news, Trump's latest attempt to ruin everything we love hits hard — right in the part of our brain where we store the slumber-party memories of watching (and rewatching, and rewatching again) the 1993 classic Hocus Pocus. But he can't do this to us. We won't let him.
As the impeachment process rolls along, the Trump 2020 reelection campaign is promoting a "Stop the Witch-Hunt!" poster parodying the movie just in time for Halloween, portraying Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, and Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler as the "Hoaxus Pocus" witches peering over a crystal ball showing Trump himself as a kind of "Super Man" flying into the sky and holding an American flag. The campaign is apparently offering this monstrosity printed on a T-shirt, as well as on a "fine-art, limited-edition" poster.
Among others, this news angered Mick Garris, the co-screenwriter and executive producer of the iconic film, which stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as three witches seeking immortality.
"As one of the creators of Hocus Pocus, I am disgusted by this putrid act of evasion," Mick Garris tweeted Monday. "This is the worst president in our history, and I object in every way his attempt to co-opt, no matter how poorly, our creation. Leave our witches alone, oh Evil One."
There's no understating the aggressive lunacy of this particular creative endeavor. It's almost on par with a party the campaign recently held at a sports bar in Lancaster County, PA, called the "Halloween Witch Hunt Party," for which Trump supporters wore witch-themed gear, presumably to drive home the message that Trump is being "persecuted."
(Fact-check: Congress is cautiously, slowly pursuing its legal avenues on impeachment. On October 31, the House of Representatives voted to move forward with the impeachment inquiry after a tumultuous month that included Republican party leaders storming into impeachment proceedings.)
This isn't the first time Trump die-hards tried to ruin culture this Halloween season alone. Reportedly, the right-wing youth organization Turning Point USA started an Instagram show called "POPlitics" "that covers all things pop culture and lifestyle from a uniquely conservative perspective," and it's about as cringe-worthy as you'd think.
