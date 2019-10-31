Emilia Clarke Finally Closes The Chapter On Game Of Thrones’ Biggest Scandal

Despite ending earlier this year, Game of Thrones has still managed to be everything my Twitter feed talks about thanks to the cancellation of the prequel series Bloodmoon and the announcement of its other prequel series, House of the Dragon. It's a lot, but it shouldn't distract us from the real issues. There is still a pressing question from the original series that, up until Wednesday night, had yet to be answered: How did that coffee cup end up in the shot?
In case you forgot the most controversial moment of 2019, it happened back in May during fourth episode of GOT's final season, "The Last of the Starks." An international outrage was sparked after fans spotted a modern-day coffee cup sitting on the table next to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). While HBO issued a jokey apology, we never got to the bottom of it. Thankfully, Clarke showed up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her new movie, Last Christmas, but took a moment to finally shed some light on the lingering question.
"So here’s the truth," she began. "We had a party before the Emmys, and Conleth [Hill], who plays Varys — who was sitting next to me in that scene — he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine.'"
Of course, after the internet uproar he wasn't keen to own up to it.
"He said, 'I think it was, I am sorry, darling. I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you,' and I was like, 'What!?!'" she continued.
.@EmiliaClarke reveals once and for all who the real #GameofThrones coffee cup culprit is! More with @EmiliaClarke on #FallonTonight! pic.twitter.com/4T8AKiqIQO— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) October 31, 2019
