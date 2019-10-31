1996: Ivanka starts modeling.
2004: Ivanka graduates from college.
2006: Ivanka makes her TV debut.
2007: Ivanka launches her fashion business.
2009: Ivanka writes a book aimed at working women.
2010-2017: Ivanka, the real estate mogul.
2017: Ivanka resigns from the Trump Organization to move to Washington, D.C.
2019: Ivanka enters her role as senior advisor to the president, a.k.a. her dad.
Now, as the Trump administration’s senior advisor, Ivanka is a key player in her father’s White House. She’s met with leaders from all over the world, and played an influential role in the president’s dealings and decisions. According to her White House bio, she is focused on the education and economic empowerment of women. But her tenure has not been without controversy, as she’s been accused of standing by idly while her father enacts his worst policies, such as the separation of children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. (She eventually spoke out on the subject, but critics say it took her too long.) She’s also been accused of using her political power for personal gain after a watchdog group requested that the Department of Ethics investigate Trump and Kushner for promoting a tax break program that would specifically benefit the two of them. On top of that, her emails — sound familiar? — are being investigated after she reportedly used a White House account for personal business.