Boo! Chipotle Is Selling Its Entrees For Less Than $5 Today

In this time when Libra season gives way to Scorpio season, the treats often give way to tricks and vice versa. It’s during our Lord’s All Hallow’s Eve that we’re emboldened by shake-and-go wigs and one-bag costumes to make questionable decisions. Maybe Chipotle is feeling a little crazy herself because the boo-rrito deal is back.
That means all entrées - tacos, burritos, salads, bowls – will only cost $4 if you buy in store. This offer only kicks in at 3:00 p.m. to close on Halloween. You don’t have to sing for your meal but you do have to be in costume for it.
And because Chipotle is known for doing one thing successfully (non-free guac) and sticking to it, it’s back with another TikTok challenge, #Boorito. This time, it’s a transformation challenge, keep an eye out for Kombucha girl Brittany Broski and other popular TikTokers. Show Chipotle how you transform into your costume for a chance to win free burritos for a year.
Advertisement