Halsey Gets Scared Talking About Boyfriend Evan Peters On The Ellen Show

If there’s one thing that screams “we’re totally dating,” it’s a couple dressing up as Sonny and Cher for Halloween. Halsey therefore gave host Ellen DeGeneres a double confirmation of her new romance with boyfriend Evan Peters on her show Wednesday...and DeGeneres gave Halsey a serious scare in return.
Halsey appeared on The Ellen Show to talk her music video with BTS, charitable Halloween party, and, inevitably, her new relationship with the American Horror Story alum. The singer shared with DeGeneres that Halloween is huge for her, and that she did it big as Marilyn Manson. When a photo of Peters as Sonny and Halsey as Cher appeared onscreen behind them, DeGeneres asked: “And who’s that?”
Advertisement
“That’s Evan Peters,” Halsey said shyly.
DeGeneres immediately went into her next question...but was interrupted by one of her assistants, popping out of the box to scare DeGeneres’ guest.
“You distracted me with the boyfriend question, I wasn’t ready,” Halsey told the host after she caught her breath. “I don’t know what’s scarier though, having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen.”
Following the end of her relationship with Yungblud, Halsey and Peters were spotted together on September 21 at Los Angeles’ Six Flags Magic Mountain. A source for Us Weekly claimed that the two were seeing each other for “several weeks.” It was only a few days ago that the pair went both Instagram and red carpet official. Halsey shared a photo from a Halloween party, with her as Marilyn Manson and him as a member of the Insane Clown Posse.
If Halsey appears to be gushing over her new guy, it’s likely because, well, she is. Back in 2012, Halsey reportedly tweeted “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers” in response to Peters’ often-complicated characters on American Horror Story.
Is it too weird if Halsey dresses up as Taissa Farmiga's Violet next Halloween?
Check out the video from The Ellen Show below:
Advertisement