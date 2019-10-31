Sephora’s Huge Holiday VIB Sale Is On — & There’s A Sneaky Way For Non-Members To Save

If you live your life according to the Sephora calendar, then you already know that holiday season officially kicks off the first week of November with the annual Sephora Holiday Bonus event. Starting tomorrow, November 1, Sephora Beauty Insiders will get exclusive early access to the 2019 holiday offerings (gift sets and advent calendars galore) and will be able to shop everything with a major discount that only comes around during the most wonderful time of the year — while everyone else is still nursing their Halloween hangovers.
If you're a Sephora Insider, you may have already received your email breaking down the event details in full. But if it got trapped in Spam, or you're just an ordinary Sephora shopper without the Insider clout, we've laid out exactly how to save. All Sephora VIB Rouge members (customers who spend $1,000 or more annually) will have exclusive first access to shop everything Sephora holiday starting November 1st, and will receive the most substantial discount with 20% off every Sephora purchase made in-store or online between November 1st and November 11th.
What's more, this year, Sephora is offering Rouge members a never-before-seen bonus: If you head to your local Sephora store for the first day of the sale with a friend in tow, said friend will also get 20% off their checkout total, regardless of their Insider status. (So if you're not a Rouge member, but you have a friend who is, you may want to to make a plan to meet at Sephora on Friday.)
Sephora VIB members (those who fall in the second tier, spending $350 over the course of the year) will gain access to the holiday assortment a week later, on Thursday, November 7th. At that time, they'll get a smaller, but still substantial 15% discount on all purchases made online and in stores between the 7th and the 11th. Sephora Insiders (the third tier, which you can join just by giving Sephora your email address) will shop on the same discount timeline as VIB members, from November 7th through November 11th, with a 10% discount.
Again, it's free to join the Insider tier of the Sephora Rewards Program, which means now's the time to sign up if you want to get an early jump on some holiday shopping and save while you're at it — if you can't find a Rouge-cardholding friend to take you shopping, that is.
