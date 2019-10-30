Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Tacos Today

Another day another sports-driven food giveaway. As part of its “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco Deal,” Taco Bell is giving away free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos to anyone that asks for one between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. today. If you can’t haul it to a restaurant, you can redeem your free taco online or on the app.
Tied to the World Series (it’s that baseball event the Chicago Cubs struggled to win for a very long time), Taco Bell laid out the ground rules for the deal earlier this month. Once the first base was stolen, it triggered the announcement of this year’s redemption day, which we now know is today. Congratulations to Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner for being the MVP in every taco-lover’s heart.
If this sounds familiar, it’s because Taco Bell pulled a similar stunt over the summer, only tied to the NBA Final. The Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors on their own turf and stole the win, triggering a Doritos Locos giveaway.
Redemption Day is coming up fast! Head to a participating Taco Bell on 10/30 to score a free Doritos® Locos Tacos.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 28, 2019
Advertisement