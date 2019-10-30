One Kardashian Sister Was Notably Absent From Caitlyn Jenner’s Birthday Party

Not even cake and party hats can mend the feud between Caitlyn Jenner and step-daughter Khloé Kardashian. While sisters Kim and Kourtney have forgiven their step-parent for the things written in her 2017 memoir The Secrets of My Life about their mother Kris Jenner, the youngest sibling is holding out strong, and was the only one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to not show out to celebrate Caitlyn's 70th birthday on Tuesday night.
Daughters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian were all active on Instagram Stories during Caitlyn's celebration, donning hats and singing songs over cake, which made it easy to spot who was missing from the table. Meanwhile, Khloé was posting some of her signature cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story, and also revealed that she had been filming a commercial all day, which could explain her absence.
Advertisement
In 2017, Caitlyn revealed that she and Khloé hadn't spoken in two years, and despite the sisters claiming "new year, drama free" about the whole situation on Watch What Happens Live back in January, there was drama as recently as this week. According to Us Weekly, Caitlyn backed out of the October 24 opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening in Hollywood when she discovered Khloé and Scott Disick would also be in attendance. The feud is not only still strong, but seemingly mutual.
As for Khloé's feelings, she's said she's fine where things are at. In February 2018, she was asked if baby True would help fix her relationship with Caitlyn, but the Good American founder didn't think so.
"No, yeah, [things are] just as they are," she replied.
I sense a Keeping Up With The Kardashian's plot point already brewing.
Advertisement