Is raising hell a theme on the new album?

"There are so many different themes. A lot of it is about reclaiming my joy, but also reclaiming all different sides of my voice; all the ways I can sing and want to try to sing. Also, talking shit. A lot of people call it rapping, but I call it shit-talking. I reclaimed that side of my voice, too, which I felt that somehow I wasn't allowed to do — like, because of everything I've been through I shouldn't be happy, joyous, and free, but that is total bullshit. Every single human being deserves to be happy.



"[The record is not] PC or PG-rated, I am making it with a very kind heart and pure intentions, but I am also talking about real stuff that's just honest. It's me not being afraid of human emotions. Like, I have a song on the record about having a boyfriend and a good friend cheat. I am not very nice about it, but that's the true human emotion of how you feel when your boyfriend has sex with one of your best friends, so I don't pretend."