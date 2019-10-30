Watch Me Get Transformed Into Sophie Turner

According to the internet, Sophie Turner has two brothers and no sisters. But if she did have a sister, one would imagine she'd probably look a lot like Marisa Roberts, our model for the newest installment of Refinery29's Beauty Evolution. It's not a doppelgänger situation, but the two do share piercing green eyes, long blonde hair, and both make for a very believable redhead — all of which makes Roberts the ideal candidate for a total transformation.
For the crazy-believable evolution, we tapped two glam pros: hairstylist Felix Fischer and makeup artist Liz Oliver. In the video, you'll see them turn Roberts into three different iterations of the Game of Thrones star. The first is from 2016 when Turner was a redhead, then the pros move onto a version of Sansa Stark, Queen of the North (pelt and all), and finally, they tackle the most recent iteration, inspired by the red carpet premiere of GoT season eight.
Press play on the Youtube video above — and get ready to do a double take, three times.
