Tyler Cameron Finally Gave A Real Interview About His Relationship With Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron finally said it: He dated Gigi Hadid. Unfortunately, it was because he confirmed our suspicions that the unlikely model couple had broken up. Shortly after The Bachelorette, they were spotted grabbing food, hitting up after-parties, and even attending Hadid’s grandmother’s funeral. However, they’ve been MIA this past month, and there’s a reason why.
He still has nothing but good things to say about Hadid, and seems insistent that the two remain pals.
"She’s a great person, and I met a great friend,” he continued. “She’s someone that I have a lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person."
Of course, this leaves the door open for the contestant to pick up where he left off with Hannah Brown. After the Bachelorette split from winner Jed Wyatt, she attempted another go with her runner up. At that point, however, he was already trying things out with Hadid, and Brown was admittedly hurt.
“Do you remember that one time I then asked another person out on a date?" she asked during a video for Cosmopolitan. "On national television? After I got un-engaged? And then… just read the tabloids.”
Apparently, though, Brown and Cameron are also on good terms, with the contestant telling Bachelor Party host Juliet Litman that there's "no hard feelings."
"She’s a great person," he added. "She’s super sweet and I hope nothing but the best for her."
However, the best means she's continuing to crush Dancing With The Stars, leaving no time for any flames to rekindle with Cameron. To be fair, our suitor is also busy with a new apartment, anyways, so maybe he should leave to courting to Bachelor Peter Weber for a while.
