Kris Jenner Says “Deny ‘Til We Die” In Response To Lamar Odom Scheme

The latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has fans wondering whether or not Kris Jenner can be trusted when she says she didn’t set up Lamar Odom to ruin his relationship with daughter Khloé Kardashian.
Odom and Khloé married in 2009 after a quick romance, but in 2013, following reports of Odom’s infidelity and drug use, Kardashian filed for divorce. In 2015, she rescinded her divorce filing after Odom overdosed in a Nevada brothel and was placed into a medically-induced coma. They legally split the following year.
Odom’s recently released memoir, Darkness to Light, details his time in the spotlight and marriage to Khloé. On Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé learned Odom accused her mom of orchestrating a plan to have Odom surprise Khloé in front of her SoulCycle class in 2015. The episode was filmed months ahead of its TV debut. Odom asserts in the book that Jenner lied to him, saying that Khloé wanted to meet her former husband. In reality, Khloé had no idea Odom would be there and was upset by his presence.
“Any chance I had left with Khloé exploded on the spot,” Odom claims in his book.
Khloé had her suspicions about Jenner’s involvement in the incident, too.
“Mom is lying to me,” Khloé told sister Kim in the episode. “In the book, he’s saying how my mom did tell him where to go. It’s exactly what I thought happened, which she denied forever…How would he know that I’m at SoulCycle in Beverly Hills at 6 a.m.?”
Can’t hide from this one! Haha 😂 Tonight on #KUWTK @KUWTK @khloekardashian @ScottDisick pic.twitter.com/n9YIMuSUjw— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) October 27, 2019
While Khloé said that Jenner's alleged lie didn’t “bother” her, she repeatedly tried and failed to get in touch with her mom to get an explanation for the SoulCycle debacle. Jenner, however, told the Keeping Up With the Kardashian cameras that the situation Odom described in his memoir “never happened.”
So, what is the truth? It’s not clear — especially because, towards the end of the episode, Jenner slaps on a wicked grin and tells Khloé she plans to “deny ‘till we die.” Hmm.
To quote Jenner: “This is a case for the FBI.” Or maybe just a case for another episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians?
