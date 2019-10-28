Anne Hathaway’s Modern Love Apartment Is For Sale For $3.5 Million

In Amazon Prime's recent adaptations of eight New York Times' Modern Love essays, love is found in seemingly ordinary places — a post-op hospital room, a tennis court, a grocery store. That doesn't mean, however, that the show only features typical, boring spaces. Take the apartment where Anne Hathaway's character Lexi lives in episode 3, for instance. It's a beautifully-decorated home with interesting architectural details, and it just so happens to exist in real-life and be on the market.
256 Mott Street, one of the locations featured in the third episode of Modern Love's first season, was recently listed with Compass Real Estate. That means someone can live out their own modern love story inside the NoLita apartment — that is, if they have $3.5 million.
If you don't have a New York City corporate lawyer's salary like Modern Love's Lexi, that number probably falls well outside your budget. But we can still dream: Take a look ahead for the photo tour.