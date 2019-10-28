Baby Stormi may prefer father Travis Scott's music, but she's a mama's girl when it comes to fashion. On Sunday night, Kylie Jenner posted some snaps and a video of her 1-year-old wearing a mini recreation of the memorable purple ensemble she wore to the 2019 Met Gala themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Jenner sported a lavender Versace lace mermaid dress with feathered fur accents accompanied by a matching wig at the May 6 event, and seems to have commissioned another version for her daughter, much to the delight of Kardashian fans on Instagram.
"My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!!" Jenner captioned the carousel of pics, in which Stormi is sporting a long purple wig and a feathery-lace mermaid dress.
There's also a video proving Stormi has already mastered the art of the blank red-carpet stare.
Scott, who recently split from Jenner, commented a heart emoji on the picture of their daughter, and other famous names also paid their respects to the tiny queen.
"Omg I can’t deal," Sofia Richie commented.
"So cuuuute!" Donatella Versace, the designer of the original dress, also wrote.
It's unclear if Jenner was dressing up her daughter for fun, or if Stormi is going as her mother for Halloween this year. The only thing more shocking than Kylie Jenner in her Met Gala outfit showing up at your doorstep to trick-or-treat? Stormi Webster in Kylie Jenner's Met Gala outfit showing up at your doorstep to trick-or-treat.
