Noah Centineo’s Latest Red Carpet Appearance Is Going To Break The Internet’s Heart

After breaking out as Netflix’s resident heartthrob in 2018, Noah Centineo had a pretty quiet year — after all, he has been busy filming the next two installments in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy, and had to keep the project under wraps. But the real-life Peter Kavinsky is ending 2019 with a bang: with two upcoming movies and a new girlfriend.
Saturday night, Centineo and model Alexis Ren stepped onto the red carpet at UNICEF’s Masquerade Ball, an annual charity event hosted by UNICEF Next Generation. The event was hosted at West Hollywood’s Kimpton La Peer Hotel. The two look pretty romantic in the photos: Centineo’s arm rests on the small of Ren’s back, and his silver mask perfectly matches her maxi dress. Refinery29 reached out to representatives for both for comment.
Advertisement
Centineo broke hearts back in September when he was spotted picking up Ren from the airport in Palm Beach, FL. The couple was photographed going on several dinner dates and shopping together at Whole Foods. Centineo’s fans noticed that though they haven’t yet gone Instagram official, the two hinted at their relationship online before they were seen together in Palm Beach; in one photo Ren posted, she holds a hand that appears to be Centineo’s.
Ren rose to fame as a teenager, when she modeled for Brandy Melville and amassed an impressive following on Instagram. Since then, she has modeled for Sports Illustrated and Maxim, and competed on Dancing With The Stars in 2018. She previously dated her DWTS partner, Alan Bersten, but the two split back in December.
For his part, Centineo hasn’t had any relationships this public since his Netflix-driven rise to fame — though rumors have paired him with everyone from Lily Collins to his TATBILB co-star Lana Condor.
Are Centineo and Ren the real thing? Signs seem to point to yes — now, we just have to wait for him to drop some of his signature flirty Instagram comments.
Are Centineo and Ren the real thing? Signs seem to point to yes — now, we just have to wait for him to drop some of his signature flirty Instagram comments.
Advertisement