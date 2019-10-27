How To Be Billie Eilish This Halloween — On The Cheap

If you haven’t found the perfect costume for Halloween, don’t grab the old cat costume out of the back of your closet just yet. There’s still just enough time to put together a clever costume that you will love. If you’re looking for a costume that will be both extremely cool and comfortable, look no further than pop’s latest icon, Billie Eilish. The best part, she has so many looks that you will be guaranteed to find one to “copycat.”
There are so many Billie Eilish looks to recreate. She never shies away from a bold fashion statement, which makes for a perfect Halloween costume. Her statement-making style has made her a favorite among celebrities who are dressing up for Halloween. She’s instantly recognizable. Keeping it to the core items, Eilish regularly sports an oversized hoodie or jacket and basketball shorts, sharp stiletto nails, layered chain necklaces, and a bold dye job like her current neon green roots. Bonus points if you want to add tiny sunglasses.
Her music videos from her debut album alone provide amazing inspiration. You could go as “When The Party’s Over” Eilish and find a blue wig, an all-white outfit, and get creative with face paint to draw on the black ink running out of your eyes. You could go as Eilish in “bad guy” and use a bit of fake blood around your nose. Eilish’s first look as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live is a perfect example of her go-to style. Whatever you do, keep the colors bold and know that you could never layer too many chain necklaces.
The goal of recreating Billie Eilish’s iconic look should be the have fun with it...duh.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.