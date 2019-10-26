Who Is Emma Watson Kissing These Days?

Is Emma Watson off the market? Harry Potter fans are wondering after Watson was spotted kissing a mystery man in London.
After dining at Gail's Bakery, the actor was seen kissing a messy-man-bun-wearing guy while also talking on her cell phone. She’s a skilled multitasker, but what else would you expect from a Gryffindor?
The identity of the mystery man remains unknown, though they look pretty familiar with each other. So, who knows just how long this romance has been baking.
This news comes a few months after rumors that Watson was dating her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, also known as Draco Malfoy. Felton posted a photo of himself teaching Watson how to play the guitar back in August, calling her a “quick learner.” Sounds pretty innocent, but given that the two were wearing pajamas, fans began speculating it was more than just a friendly lesson. Although, Watson kissing that mystery man pretty much slashes any chance of Dramione happening.
Advertisement
Regardless of who she’s dating, don’t expect Watson to share any details. In 2017, the actor noted how celebs talking about their personal lives always leads to their work being overlooked, something she doesn’t want to happen to her.
"I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus, Watson told Vanity Fair. “I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."
Advertisement