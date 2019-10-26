Selena Gomez Says Justin Bieber Isn’t Her Only Source Of Inspiration On New Album

Selena Gomez has made a musical comeback with two new songs, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." And while the tracks seemingly address her breakup from Justin Bieber, Gomez said in an interview on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 that her new music isn’t all about him.
“It’s not like I’m trying to make it specifically about just one subject in my life,” Gomez said. “It’s more just how I embody all of the experiences into one.”
Gomez went on to express that she has “always been transparent” about what she has gone through in her music and that this time was no different. Being so transparent on her newest tracks has longtime friend Taylor Swift singing her praises, calling “Lose You” the “best thing [Gomez]’s ever done.”
“I've watched so much happen in her life and had a front-row seat to so much, and I'm so proud of her,” Swift said of Gomez during the same episode of New Music Daily. “She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff. I am 100% convinced this is the best thing she's done so far."
Gomez teared up upon hearing Swift’s comments. She continued on to reflect on how her friends, like Swift, stood by her when they “visibly saw me in so much pain” and cried when they first heard “Lose You.”
“Taylor started crying," Gomez says. "It wasn't because the song was emotional, it was just because the first thing they said to me was, 'We're so happy that you're here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.' That's a huge thing for me."
