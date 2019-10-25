Story from News

Impeachment Costumes Are Trending & They’re Not What You Think

Natalie Gontcharova
Impeachment Fever Fall is underway, so don’t be surprised if you see a bunch of let's-get-rid-of-Trump-themed costumes out and about this Halloween. While the actual impeachment proceedings and investigation have been rolling along at a federal government-style glacial pace, the public excitement for any inkling of potential change is palpable. 
So how can you get in on the action? If you don't feel like DIY-ing your costume, there is an honest-to-god Miss Impeachment costume you can order on Yandy for $79.95. It consists of a peach, floor-length dress, a "Miss Impeachment" sash complete with emoji decals, a rhinestone-studded tiara, and — but of course — a silver whistle. "No quid pro quo required," according to Yandy.
If the pageant-queen look isn't for you, not a problem — we have options here, people. You can go more conceptual — and comfy — and just wear a giant peach ($39.99). Don't worry, everyone will know what you're going for.
Of course, if you don't feel like shelling out on something you'll wear once and probably spill a drink on, you can also always make your own impeachment-themed costume. Go as Nancy Pelosi in a power suit and statement necklace. Or may we suggest the U.S. Constitution? Alternately, if you're not as into costumes, check out our impeachment cocktail and recipe ideas here.
