The Rumored Selena Gomez & Hailey Baldwin Feud Ends With A Like

Shortly after “Lose You To Love Me,” Hailey posted that she was listening to “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker, a track about a woman who attempts to come between Walker’s relationship with her guy. Fans were suspicious, but Hailey told Just Jared that the idea that the song was targeted at Gomez was “nonsense” and “complete BS.” Later, Gomez went on Instagram Live and told fans to stop tearing women down and pitting them against each other, which some assumed was a comment on the backlash against Hailey.