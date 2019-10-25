The Rumored Selena Gomez & Hailey Baldwin Feud Ends With A Like

Despite rumors to the contrary, all seems well between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber in the wake of Gomez’s new, Justin Bieber-centric music. An Instagram “like” just confirmed there’s no beef here between the two.
Gomez dropped two singles this week that fans suspect are about her 2018 breakup with Hailey’s new husband. The song “Lose You To Love Me” notes that Gomez’s love interest “replaced” her two months after their breakup, which is around how long it took for Justin to be making out with/crying on the shoulder of Hailey post the couple’s final breakup. “Look At Her Now” alludes to a past boyfriend cheating on Gomez, and her coming out stronger on the other side of the relationship. She even sings that she “dodged a bullet” by ending things with the ex.
Shortly after “Lose You To Love Me,” Hailey posted that she was listening to “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker, a track about a woman who attempts to come between Walker’s relationship with her guy. Fans were suspicious, but Hailey told Just Jared that the idea that the song was targeted at Gomez was “nonsense” and “complete BS.” Later, Gomez went on Instagram Live and told fans to stop tearing women down and pitting them against each other, which some assumed was a comment on the backlash against Hailey.
“So please be kind to everyone. It doesn't matter what the situation is. If you're my fans, don't be rude to anybody, please,” Gomez implored those watching her Instagram live Wednesday.
Now, Hailey is showing support for Gomez in return. On Thursday, Raquelle Stevens, one of Gomez’s best friends, posted a pic of her and some of the singer’s other pals “celebrating.” Hailey reportedly liked the photo, according to E! News — a big deal, considering Stevens was likely honoring the release of Gomez’s new songs.
If the women want to take the high road here, they’re both doing a great job. A source claimed that “Justin and Hailey both want Selena to be happy and in a good place and aren't phased by [the music," to E! News, so maybe this really is Hailey showing her support.
As awkward as it is that Hailey’s husband is the likely subject of two not-so-flattering hit tracks, what would be more awkward would be dragging out a “feud” into the public sphere. Fortunately, everyone seems to be handling this situation in the most adult way possible.
