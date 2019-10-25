Some people wait an entire lifetime to get one, single tattoo, but when you’re Cody Simpson, getting new ink is like picking up a snack from the store.
The Australian singer-songwriter-model, who is also rumored to be boo'ed up with Miley Cyrus, recently went on an ink date with the "Mother's Daughter" singer. After date-night, Simpson walked out with a skull and crossbones inked on his chest, and Cyrus with a dagger-pierced heart. She showed off their new ink in an Instagram post, captioned: "Tat Queen/King." Soon after, Cyrus got more ink: The number 92 on her neck, followed by a floral piece on her arm.
Simpson is living up to his "Tat King" nickname. The singer posted a video on Instagram of him getting new artwork: This time, a portrait of Elvis Presley. "King. The reason I’m here," Simpson captioned the video. In it, Sydney-based tattoo artist Lauren Winzer etched a thumb-sized drawing of Presley on the inside of the singer's forearm.
If we had to guess, we'd say that Simpson's Presley artwork is only one of many tattoos on the way. Get a better look at it ahead.
