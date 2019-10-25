The Queen is moonlighting as a LinkedIn recruiter. Dust off those CVs, because according to the Royal Household's LinkedIn account, Buckingham Palace is in search of a new personal assistant to support the Royal Family. The Royals aren't strangers to LinkedIn — earlier this year, Her Majesty, 93, took to the job listing platform in search of a social media manager to help grow her burgeoning (and truly delightful) presence on the 'gram.
According to the official job listing, the Royal Household is seeking a personal assistant whose job it will be to "prioritize and manage multiple requests, coordinate diaries, meetings and appointments, alongside complex travel arrangements and correspondence management" for the Royal Family, reporting to a senior manager. To qualify, you need experience as a personal assistant, good communication skills, an aptitude for scheduling, "excellent drafting skills and attention to detail," and an ability to remain calm under pressure. (A.k.a. be cool in front of the Queen.)
There are two openings: one full-time, and the other a shorter-term maternity leave fill-in, with compensation listed as "a competitive salary and benefits package." In terms of requirements, the position entails 37.5 hours Monday through Friday with mandatory travel. If interested, just be sure to apply by October 27, when the application window closes. And if at first you don't succeed, you can always try and try again with one of the many other Royal Household job listings also on LinkedIn.
