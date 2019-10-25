Saoirse Ronan Just Chopped Her Hair Into Fall’s Chicest Bob

The true lob is a classic, but there's something about having your hair at an in-between length that triggers the itch to go even shorter. If you're currently in that mid-length comfort zone, wondering what if I went short?, now's the time to get the bob you've been thinking of — because one look at Saoirse Ronan's fresh new haircut is all the inspiration you'll need.
For the past few months, the Irish actress has been sporting a shoulder-length lob, but come the first breeze of fall, she upgraded to a short, blunt, jawline-skimming bob. The cut oozes sophistication and trims her face like a custom picture frame, proving what we already knew to be true: Sometimes shedding a few inches of dead weight can be truly transformational.
The cut comes courtesy of celebrity stylist Adir Abergel, the same talent who recently gave Charlize Theron the Linda Evangelista-inspired pixie everyone's talking about. Abergel took to Instagram to share this profile shot of Ronan, which shows how the blunt blonde ends perfectly emphasize her full brows and high cheekbones.
We have to wait two more months to watch Ronan on the big screen in the much-anticipated 2019 film adaptation of Little Women, but surely her fresh new look will hold us over until December. If you ask us, by that point, the Saoirse bob will be everywhere.
