Given the stuff you're liable to stumble over on social media, you'd be forgiven for thinking there wasn't a wholesome corner of the internet left. But you'd be wrong, because Pasta Grannies exists.
The hugely popular YouTube channel is the brainchild of Vicky Bennison, a food writer who spends her time driving around her adopted home of Italy, meeting the country's nonne (grandmothers) and hearing about the tried and tested recipes that they've been cooking for their extended families for years upon years.
Now, the Pasta Grannies have a book. Each recipe comes from a different nonna and is a testament to the kind of cooking skills that come from a long life, well lived. One of the nonne, Giuseppa, is still making pasta at the ripe old age of 97.
Because the nonne are used to cooking for their large Italian families, their recipe portions are huge, and that makes these dishes perfect for batch-cooking at the beginning of the week. Click through to see three recipes for pasta dishes you'll enjoy as much on the last day of the week as you did on the first.
Pasta Grannies: The Secrets Of Italy's Best Home Cooks by Vicky Bennison is out now, published by Hardie Grant.