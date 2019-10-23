Selena Gomez Dropped A New Music Video — & It Was Shot Entirely On An iPhone

If we didn't know it was shot on an iPhone, we never would have guessed it. The contrast and dimension in the video are seriously impressive, especially for black and white (I mean, that hair! The stuff of Pantene ads!). And, it holds focus even in tracking shots — likely made possible by the 11 Pro's Auto Focus lock feature. The other tools at play are the iPhone 11 Pro's ability to record in 4K video up to 60 frames per second, which the highest quality video ever made possible by a smartphone, as well as a new telephoto lens that can capture 40 percent more light than previous iPhone cameras. With the iPhone 11 Pro, you can also toggle seamlessly between the three lenses while recording video, use QuickTake to start recording straight from photo-capturing by just holding down the shutter button, and shoot videos in Selfie Mode with 4K video at up to 60 fps as well.