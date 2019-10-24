10 Last Minute Costumes That Will Arrive In Time For Halloween

Halloween is nearly here! We've been in full fall mode – apple picking, oversized sweaters, and nights in watching scary movies.
It's easy to get swept up in all the fun fall activities and leave your Halloween costume to the last minute. One day you're getting all your sweaters out from the back of your closet and carving pumpkins, and the next, you're frantically searching for costumes online that will ship in time for the first Halloween parties of the weekend.
You might be thinking that any Halloween costume left to the last minute will either: 1) look like you threw it together the day of or 2) be expensive because you have to pay for expedited shipping. We found a bunch of cute costumes that are neither of those things. We haven't felt this relieved since we remembered that the corn maze we went to wasn't actually haunted.
Now, the only thing that will haunt you will be the scary movies you stayed up too late watching alone in your apartment.
