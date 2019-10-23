The only thing better than shopping for beauty products? Shopping for beauty products at half off. Well, Macy's 10 Days Of Glam sale is your chance to do exactly that.
From now through the end of the month, you can take 50% off some of the retailer's best brands — and all your faves are here: Benefit brow pencils, Tarte palettes, Too Faced bronzers, and more. (BTW, don't forget to set iPhone reminders for items going on sale later — ahem, $12 Urban Decay Primer Potion.)
Plus, in addition to daily deals (like Ulta 21 Days, each promo will only last for 24 hours, so act fast if you see something you like), there's a wide selection of marked-down products that you'll be able to shop throughout the entire duration of the sale. Click through our editor picks to see what we'll be shopping every day of the sale, and pro tip: We won't tell if you get all your thrifty gift shopping done early.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.