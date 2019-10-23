Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for a last-minute costume that is more galactic than basic, you’ve come to the right place. A Star Wars Halloween costume is a natural fit for a fan of the franchise. And, more importantly, it can be surprisingly easy to put one together. So, hey, maybe dressing up as BB-8 isn’t happening this year (that seems like it would take months to figure out), but there are some characters who involve a lot less planning. For one of ‘em, you just have to wear a lot of beige and have an interesting hairdo.
There are many, many characters to choose from when it comes to dressing in a Star Wars costume, but the ones in this slideshow will appeal to you if you’re looking to honor a woman of Star Wars, are looking for a character from one of the more recent films, or are feeling like channeling the dark side and already own a lot of black clothes. You gotta own a lot of black clothes to go to the dark side. That’s just the way it is.
Click through to figure out which character makes the most sense for your last-minute shenanigans. The last Skywalker saga film is about to come out — this could be your last chance! (JK. A Star Wars costume will never be outdated.)