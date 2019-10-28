After 20 Years, Nordstrom Finally Arrives In Manhattan

In 2016, Nordstrom shook up the New York retail scene with news of an impending destination flagship store unlike anything the family-owned brand had ever done before. Since then, Nordstrom has worked to build out its presence on multiple floors of the existing pre-war structure, seamlessly connecting the new with the old in what will be the ultimate experience for shoppers in Manhattan. Finally, in late October, the brand opened the doors to 320,000 square feet of retail space across seven-levels located at the base of Central Park Tower (the tallest residential building in the world).
The New York store boasts of 100,000 pairs of shoes across three floors, including a dedicated Christian Louboutin shop; 10,000 tubes of lipstick on its spa-like beauty floor; and more than 200 brands offering extended sizing. Nordstrom will be home to several exclusive partnerships, beginning with Nike, Givenchy, and Prada, among others. The store also houses a concept space currently inhabited by Burberry that includes an immersive room dedicated to the Thomas Burberry Monogram with the signature house code of interlocking TB initials adorning the floors, ceiling, and walls. Pieces from the British brand's fall 2019 runway show are also displayed in the space.
We aren't surprised a store nearly four years in the making is this impressive and immersive, but don't take our word for it. Click through the photos ahead to see Nordstrom's just-opened New York flagship store for yourself.