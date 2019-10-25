During fashion month, we're tasked with figuring out the biggest street style trends, from the go-to shoe brand (Bottega Veneta) to the next popular animal print (tiger). But the minute details of a street style star's look can sometimes go unnoticed. Case in point: the layers and layers of dainty, gold jewelry that was worn by over 100 fashion month attendees from New York to Paris during the SS20 season.
The label responsible? UK-based jewelry brand, Missoma. Known for their vintage-inspired gold pendants, hoop earrings, and stackable rings, Missoma's long been a favorite among fashion's elite in London. But it wasn't until recently that designer and founder Marisa Horden's pieces started showing up (big) on an international level.
Horden's brand really took off when she gained a follower in British style influencer and blogger, Lucy Williams. The dynamic duo went on to design a number of collaborative collections, the latest of which, titled 1987, is inspired by the 80s- and 90s-era jewelry that Williams would
steal borrow from her mother's jewelry box.
Since the first Missoma x Lucy Williams collection sold out four years ago, pieces from the line have been spotted on the likes of both Hadid sisters, Ashley Graham, Caroline Daur, and more. Ahead, see just how many Missoma originals made their way to the streets of fashion month during the SS20 season and maybe, just maybe, shop a few pieces of your own.