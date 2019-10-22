There's a time and a place for a new Netflix Original holiday movie, and luckily that time and place is right here and right now. Just from the first trailer alone, it's clear Let It Snow has all the crucial ingredients for a future rom com rewatchable.
There's a diverse and flirty cast of high schoolers all trying to find love in their small town. There's said small town which one person, who I can only assume is the new student with an all-knowing outsider's perspective (another key ingredient), describes as "like, the perfect holiday card." And, there's the tension of young unrequited love oozing from every single interaction in the trailer.
Based on the 2008 book, Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances, which intertwines three holiday romances written by three popular YA writers (John Green, Lauren Myracle, and Maureen Johnson), the movie takes place on Christmas Eve when a sudden snowstorm traps the town's teens together for a night of earnest debauchery. Described by Amazon.com as stories of "believable teen love," I do have to say I agree.
Nothing hits home like Christmas-themed rom com, and Let It Snow is already giving Emilia Clarke's Last Christmas some stiff competition for the title of Best Winter Rom Com of 2019.
Check out the trailer below, and get ready to see some familiar faces.
