Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for BoJack Horseman season 6.
BoJack Horseman is an animated show unlike really any other. In the series' universe, talking animals and humans not only live side by side, but even engaging in meaningful relationships and the deep dark conversations that come with them. The final season is officially underway, and it's going out with a bang. The voice cast for BoJack Horseman season 6 part 1 is filled with so many celebrities it's hard to keep track. Then again, that's something we've come to expect in Hollywoo.
BoJack Horseman is an animated show unlike really any other. In the series' universe, talking animals and humans not only live side by side, but even engaging in meaningful relationships and the deep dark conversations that come with them. The final season is officially underway, and it's going out with a bang. The voice cast for BoJack Horseman season 6 part 1 is filled with so many celebrities it's hard to keep track. Then again, that's something we've come to expect in Hollywoo.
The show has always been one to introduce wild characters played by unexpected stars. Everyone from Kristen Bell to Jessica Biel, Issa Rae to Lisa Kudrow, and more have voiced BoJack characters throughout the years. In season 6, the core cast returns along with some new characters and some throwbacks characters who haven't been on in a while like Amanda Hannity, a manatee who runs the magazine Manatee Fair.
This season, BoJack (Will Arnett) is still in rehab, which, along with the journeys of Diane (Alison Brie), Mr. Peanut Butter (Paul F. Tompkins), Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), and Todd (Aaron Paul), provides plenty of opportunity for new characters. Here's who's back and who's brand new.