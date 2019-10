But if fans are worried, they have right to be: Netflix has become pretty stingy handing out new seasons these days . The good news is, it's still early. Daybreak has only just delivered its first season, so while there hasn’t been an announcement about a possible second season yet, there's still plenty of time for that. And I, for one, and hopelessly optimistic because the season finale left us with an eyebrow-raising cliffhanger and so many unanswered questions. And either way, we'll probably know in a month or two. If it's good news, we'll likely know quickly — Netflix often renews hits after a few weeks. If it stretches beyond a month, don't assume the worst, but keep in mind that it did take the streaming giant approximately five months to decide to cancel its sci-fi series The OA , so a long silence might mean it's time to prepare for the worst.