The Best Fall Products Beauty Buyers Are Loving Right Now

Their desks are cluttered with the latest skin-care launches, their bags are stocked with no fewer than seven lip products, and they know what will line the shelves of your favorite beauty haunts long before anyone else. Beauty buyers are the gatekeepers to the places you shop for your products — but what do they swear by?
We asked four of the women who choose which beauty products make it to places like Revolve and The Detox Market to spill their own top picks. Ahead, meet the buyers and explore the products that have earned a spot not only on the sites they work for, but their personal vanities, too.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
