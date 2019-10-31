Story from Beauty

The Best Fall Products Beauty Buyers Are Loving Right Now

Lexy Lebsack
Their desks are cluttered with the latest skin-care launches, their bags are stocked with no fewer than seven lip products, and they know what will line the shelves of your favorite beauty haunts long before anyone else. Beauty buyers are the gatekeepers to the places you shop for your products — but what do they swear by?
We asked four of the women who choose which beauty products make it to places like Revolve and The Detox Market to spill their own top picks. Ahead, meet the buyers and explore the products that have earned a spot not only on the sites they work for, but their personal vanities, too.
Ouai
Ouai Super Dry Shampoo
$24.00
Lemonhead LA
Lemonhead La Spacejam In Paradise Cove
$28.00
PROJECT LIP
Project Lip Matte Plumping Primer
$17.00
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Dr. Barbara Sturm Flight Essentials Kit
$225.00
Erno Laszlo
Erno Laszlo Multi-task Eye Gel Cream
$65.00
RIKI LOVES RIKI
Riki Skinny Mirror
$205.00
D.S. & Durga
Big Sur After Rain Candle
$65.00
Saint Skin
Micro Press + Youth Serum
$52.00
Reflekt
Reflekt 1 Daily Exfoliating Face Wash
$48.00
Natura Bisse
Diamond Cocoon Ultra Rich Cream
$325.00
Westman Atelier
Vital Skin Foundation Stick
$68.00
Jo Malone
'wood Sage & Sea Salt' Home Candle
$67.00
Oribe
Cote D'azur Restorative Body Creme
$65.00
Slip
Pure Silk Pillowcase
$85.00
Josh Rosebrook
Hydration Boost Concentrate
$42.00
Odacité
Bioactive Rose Gommage
$62.00
Kosas
Wet Lip Oil Gloss
$27.00
The Detox Market
Best Of Green Beauty Box 2019
$159.00

