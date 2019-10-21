Help! I’m In Love With The Modern Love Song

As Tina Turner once asked, "What's love got to do, got to do with it?" In Amazon's new series, Modern Love, it actually has everything to do with it. Based on the famous New York Times "Modern Love" column, which also inspired a podcast of the same name, the series debuted this past Friday, and once fans recovered from the stories of heartbreak and star-crossed lovers, they all had the same burning question: What is that opening song in the credits?
While each of the eight episodes focuses on different relationships, there is one common thread throughout the series (until they all intertwine in the heartbreaking season finale): The mysterious song that, so far, is unavailable to stream or listen to.
The lyrics go like this:
"We face the music together/And throw hats in the ring/Facing all kinds of weather/And not afraid of anything."
"When the sun comes up/ We'll be on our way/And we don't care where we land."
"And the waves are high/But we don't care/Because your hand is in my hand."
"And oh, you make me feel invincible/ Because it's you and me/Throughout the wind and hail/Setting sail into the world."
How sweet, right? Well, it's driving some people insane.
In searching for a version of the song to embed in this very post, I was met with desperate pleas for the track from Reddit, Twitter, and LyricSoundtrack.com. One woman even confessed in the comments section of the latter that she had spent "a lot of hours" searching for the elusive song.
But since no one in the series stopped in their quest to find their version of true love, we did not stop in our quest to locate more information on the sweet earworm. Performed by Gary Clark, the song is reportedly called "Circus," and will be available to download soon with the show's official soundtrack. Clark himself subtly revealed the news on his Twitter this past weekend.
OST out next week which will hopefully clear up the song credits a little! RT @Stillwater_Film: @GaryClarkMusic Did you write all the songs? End titles suggest that but didn’t see who sang them or what they were called?— Gary Clark (@GaryClarkMusic) October 20, 2019
Clark acted as music producer for the series, and previously worked with the Modern Love's writer, director, and producer, John Carney, on his 2016 film Sing Street. Refinery29 has reached out to Amazon for additional information about the track and will update this post accordingly.
Even though the song isn't available to listen to on its own just yet, it's never too soon to rewatch an episode or two to get your fill.
