The Affair Season 5, Episode 9 Recap: Noah, Helen & Whitney’s Reckoning

Watching Noah tell both Helen and himself that everyone else’s version of events are untrue or justifying his self-aggrandizing behavior — the shit we have all watched him pull throughout five seasons and over a decade on this show — is like watching a car crash in slow motion. But watching the world pull away from Helen, from her job to Sasha (Claes Bang) telling her what to do to Whitney (Julia Goldani Telles) yelling at her, is a bucket of cold water. Even worse is watching Helen pull back from the world — how the reports affecting her children and her attempts to explain it away turn her against the women accusing Noah. She’s trapped by what she owes Noah for going to jail for her and by their children. She’s trapped by the behaviors she has learned from a lifetime of living with Noah and his bullshit, and from watching her parents’ equally dysfunctional relationship.

