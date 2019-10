Meghan & Prince Harry Are Reportedly Taking A Thanksgiving Break From Being Royal

“The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November,” a royal source told People, “after which they will be taking some much-needed family time.” The royal couple is fresh off their African engagement tour , and Archie has already collected lots of stamps in his passport. Now, he’s making his first trip to America, where his grandmother, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, lives in southern California. It is unknown if the Sussexes are going to California, given that Meghan has many friends in New York City