The Tulsa Massacre From Watchmen Is A Real & Shameful Chapter Of U.S. History

Thirty-six people were killed, including 10 white people. Estimates suggest that more than 1,000 Black homes were burned to the ground in addition to churches, hotels, a library, a hospital, a school, and many storefronts. The charges against Rowland were dropped mere hours after the riot — police deduced that he had most likely stepped on Page’s foot or bumped into her. The infamous Black Wall Street, a strip of successful businesses started by Black people in Tulsa, was destroyed during the event. For decades, the Tulsa Race Massacre was under a media blackout until the 1970s, when scholars began to dig deeper and found that both local police and state militia actively covered up news coverage of the tragedy. An official commission to investigate the tragedy was put into place in 2001 and found that the death toll estimate was actually between 100 and 300, and more than 8,000 people were left homeless in the aftermath. In 2018, the commission was officially renamed from the Tulsa Race Riot Commission to the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission.