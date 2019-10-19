Lady Gaga Calls Herself A “Single Woman” On Instagram, So Goodbye To Dan Horton?

Lady Gaga confirmed her relationship status this weekend — and it looks like it’s goodbye to Dan Horton, the audio engineer she was rumored to be seeing over the last few months.
Gaga posted a pair of selfies on her Instagram Story on Friday, including one with her friend and makeup artist Sarah Nicole Tanno. The two were celebrating Tanno’s upcoming nuptials at her bachelorette party.
“An about to married woman and me, a single lady,” Gaga wrote beneath a photo of her and Tanno, complete with a heart and dancing woman emoji. Refinery29 has reached out to Gaga’s representatives for comment.
On a second selfie, Gaga added, “I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn’t miss my best friend’s bachelorette dinner.” The caption was likely in reference to her now-viral tumble off stage while dancing with a fan earlier this week during a performance for her Las Vegas “Enigma” residency.
It’s unclear exactly what injuries Gaga sustained from that fall, if any. On Friday, Gaga posted the most recent update on the incident: it turns out she needed a nearly full-body X-ray to assess any potential damage.
“When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body...Just Dance. Gonna be ok,” she wrote on Instagram, attaching an X-ray scan of a hand (presumably hers) making the “okay” sign. Supportive fans filled the comments section, wishing the singer a speedy recovery.
The night after the show, Gaga posted a peek at her post-show recovery routine, which includes an ice bath, a hot bath, and a compression suit packed with ice. However, that is probably not related to the spill — the singer has been vocal about her ongoing struggles with chronic pain due to fibromyalgia.
