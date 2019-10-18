Pete Davidson & Margaret Qualley Have Gone Back To Not Dating

Pete Davidson is back on Saturday Night Live and, also, back on the market. In August, it was reported that the comedian was dating Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley and she was "really excited" about it, according to Us Weekly. Her mom, Andie MacDowell, described the relationship as "nice." However, new reports say the pair have split after just a few months. An unnamed source says the two will "remain friends."
Although short-lived, this relationship was more private for Davidson. He spent the past year or so somewhat reluctantly in the spotlight after his public engagement and breakup with Ariana Grande, and a subsequent fling with Kate Beckinsale. The relationships were so prominent that Davidson even joked about his dating history on SNL. This time around, Davidson and Qualley only made one public appearance. Davidson was absent from the first few episodes of the sketch show's new season but returned on Saturday. However, he likely won't be spilling any tea about this relationship on Weekend Update.
As for Qualley, she next appears in My Salinger Year as Joanna alongside Sigourney Weaver and Douglas Booth, and has been cast in the upcoming movie The Chain with Jamie Bell and Sebastian Stan.
