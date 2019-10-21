Making Sense Of That Gruesome Watchmen Premiere Death

In the present, when Angela arrives at the scene of Judd’s murder, Will is holding the same piece of paper. This is the boy who survived the Tulsa Race Massacre. He is also the same old man we glimpsed earlier in the first half of the premiere, when Angela goes to her bakery/vigilante cave for the first time. “You think I could lift 200 pounds?,” Mike asks from his wheelchair as a confused Angela opens her store. Here is the proof Mike had been thinking about killing Judd — and possibly monitoring Angela — for some time. “Sure you could,” she says, trying not to insult an aging stranger. Angela has absolutely no idea what kind of dark thoughts Mike is hiding. At the tree, everything comes together.

