Koracick is not wrong that Grey Sloane needs some good PR, but the way he goes about it is so gross that Avery (Jesse Williams) goes behind his back to do the surgery with Amelia (Camilla Luddington) for free but without the cameras. When Koracick storms into the OR, Avery throws some serious weight around by telling Koracick that technically, Avery is his boss because he owns so much stock in Katherine's (Debbie Allen) foundation and Koracick can kick rocks. It's a pretty baller move. Avery is one of my favorite characters on this show, and after finding himself in some very boring storylines last season, he's off to an excellent start this year.