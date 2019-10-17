Blake Lively & Ryan Reynold’s Third Child Is Already Being Trolled On Twitter

Aside from acting, there are two things Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are most famous for: online antics, and never showing us pictures of their children. They didn't even tell us that Lively had given birth to their third child until Reynold's posted a photo of her on Twitter. Kind of. In a tweet about the Canadian election, he used some of his signature wit to not just encourage Canadians to vote, but to also reveal the birth and sex of their new baby. His artistic skills, however, are wanting.
Technically, the tweet does contain a photo of Reynolds, Lively, and their new daughter. However, the baby's face has been colored over and replaced with a smiley-face.
"I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in," Reynolds wrote, confirming the family is now 4/5ths female. "On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info."
I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019
The parents' first daughter, James, was born in 2014, and daughter Inez came along in 2016. Lively debuted her latest pregnancy in May at the premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. People confirmed the birth on October 4, but this tweet is the first time we've heard from the parents themselves.
We still don't know the name of their newest bundle of joy, and if they ever do tell us, it will probably be in an equally troll-full way — maybe using Comic Sans.
