From Persimmon To Navy, Interior Designers Share This Year’s Trendiest Fall Colors

Fall is hands down the homiest season. It's during this time of year that many of us begin nesting as cold weather comes our way, and if you're someone who hosts holiday parties, fall is spent making each room in your home look good enough for guests. While a full renovation is too big of a project to take on every time the leaves begin to change and the holidays peek over the horizon, it's actually quite simple to update your home for fall by adding pops of the season's trendiest colors.
We asked nine interior designers to share the colors they think will be everywhere this fall. Their chosen popular shades include hues, like coral and persimmon, that will make any space feel bright — even after daylight saving comes to its dreaded end —and classic dark tones, like navy and rich brown, that will work well for many autumns to come. Shop the shades, ahead.
