From Persimmon To Navy, Interior Designers Share This Year’s Trendiest Fall Colors

Fall is hands down the homiest season. It's during this time of year that many of us begin nesting as cold weather comes our way, and if you're someone who hosts holiday parties , fall is spent making each room in your home look good enough for guests. While a full renovation is too big of a project to take on every time the leaves begin to change and the holidays peek over the horizon, it's actually quite simple to update your home for fall by adding pops of the season's trendiest colors.